WINTER HAVEN – The third permanent fire station in Winter Haven, currently under construction near Lake Ashton, may open with a fire engine purchased in 1997.
The good news is that a couple of months after the $3.2 million station opens around May 2021, a brand-new $720,000 fire engine should park inside for the first time.
The Winter Haven City Commission approved the purchase Aug. 10.
For 18 years WHFD Engine Company 531 has been housed in temporary space — most of that time it has been tucked away near a water treatment plant not far from Hill Nissan on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. That “temporary” fire station will close once the new station opens.
The city currently owns six engines, one tower truck and one heavy rescue apparatus.