LAKELAND — The Winter Haven High School football team's first game of the COVID-19 era was spoiled by host Victory Christian Academy Sept. 11 on the campus of Southeastern University.
Led by a dominant rushing performance from senior Cornelius Shaw — 284 rushing yards, two touchdowns — the Storm (1-0) raced out to a 20-0 halftime lead and ultimately beat the Blue Devils (0-1) 36-19.
Winter Haven showed resilience as the game went on, with sophomore quarterback Tyler Williams doing his best to lead the offense on a comeback attempt.
The Blue Devils return home after a week off for Sept. 25 showdown with Ridge Community (0-1).