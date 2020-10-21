WINTER HAVEN — Starting Nov. 1, the Winter Haven Garden Center will be a public asset.
The Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs donated the Winter Haven Garden Center building to the City of Winter Haven on Oct. 7.
On Oct. 12 the Winter Haven City Commission authorized staff to spend around $240,000 to modernize the Winter Haven Garden Center and possibly turn it into a museum sometime in the future.
As the list of repairs needed at the Garden Center grew, the garden club members voted to donate the building to the city.
Starting Nov. 1, the Winter Haven Garden Center will be a public asset.
The Winter Haven Garden Center has a rich history.
According to the council, the city donated land where the Winter Haven Garden Center is located during the 1960s. Architect Gene Leedy donated his building design talent and ladies from seven garden clubs raised the money necessary to build the Garden Center. Fifteen years later, the ladies celebrated paying off the mortgage.
A few men, but mostly women have used the space for club activities ever since.
“We are so amazed that these women did so well starting in 1965 and we wanted to keep it going because of our love for the building, what it represents, and our recognition of the people before us,” Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs President Brenda Mitchell said. “But it became harder and harder for just three clubs to do what is necessary.”
The three remaining clubs on the council are the Gardenia Garden Club, Bouquet Garden Club and the Camellia Garden Club.
The Winter Haven Garden Center is now more than 50 years old. Sliding glass doors do not last that long. The ladies could pay the monthly bills but did not have the several hundred thousand dollars necessary to modernize the building.
Mitchell called the decision to donate the Garden Center a “win-win” for the club members and the general public.
Members of the Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs proposed the transaction to city leaders around a year ago. Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres said contract negotiations got in full-swing about six months ago.
In the end, the council donated the building to the city in exchange for allowing the clubs to periodically use the facility.
“It's a great opportunity for the city to take on this building,” Stavres said. “It's right in the heart of what we consider our north campus. You saw what we've done with the amphitheater, what we are getting ready to do with South Lake Silver Drive and the rest of MLK park. The tennis courts, the Senior Center, the Trailhead Park playgrounds are getting wrapped up now – this is like a big giant spot right in the middle of it. Now we can open up those gardens for the public to enjoy.”
Mayor Brad Dantzler, who worked with Stavres extensively through the negotiation process, said he would like to transform the Winter Haven Garden Center into an art gallery some day. No construction timeline was announced.
The mayor's mother, Clara Nell Dantzler, is a longtime member and supporter of the Gardenia Garden Club. Through a virtual meeting Oct. 7, the mayor could be seen looking through some historic photos of the Garden Center while the building donation was under discussion.
“Here's one from 1955,” the mayor said. “I'm sure my mom is in there somewhere.”
Mitchell is one of at least three club members who have been active in the club for more than 50 years – the other two being Eugenia Tucker and Margaret Pollom.
Mitchell moved to Winter Haven in 1961 from Australia to ski at the former Cypress Gardens. Julie Pope, a Winter Haven Garden Center and Cypress Gardens founder, took Mitchell under her wing and invited her to join the Gardenia Garden Club.
Sometime after Nov. 1 the Winter Haven Garden Center will be staffed by city personnel. To rent the facility, contact the city following that date. A formal event to celebrate the transition has yet to be announced.