For a second consecutive season, the Winter Haven High School girls basketball team’s season ended in the Final Four in Lakeland.
The Lady Blue Devils were defeated 68-60 Feb. 25 by Orange County’s Wekiva High in the FHSAA Class 6A State Semifinals.
With the loss, Winter Haven concluded its season with an 18-2 record — the Lady Blue Devils’ only other loss was to national powerhouse Montverde Academy.
Winter Haven was led by senior Trinity Hardy, who finished with 20 points, three steals, three rebounds and two blocks.
Jayla Murray, a senior forward, finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Hardy and Murray are two of the team’s eight seniors. Other graduating Lady Blue Devils include Jasmine Peaks, Jazmine Spencer, Akiai Edouard, Florence Martinez, Shomari Phillips and Jaida Young.