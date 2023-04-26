Amada Anderson and her family post at the raffle and tasting table at the Swanna Food Tour event held Saturday, April 20, at The Union Taproom in Winter Haven. Anderson, a Polk Emerging Leader Nominee for 2022, helped kick off the fundraiser to benefit the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine. The event was part of the preparation for the upcoming annual Swan Derby to be held Friday, April 28, in Lakeland at Lake Mirror.