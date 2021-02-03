On Jan. 29, the official Winter Haven High School Facebook page announced that the local high school is partnering with Johns Hopkins University, a prestigious research institution in Baltimore, to study how the school is doing as a school community.
“This is an excellent opportunity for us to ask everyone involved in our school about important elements of school life that matter for the students’ success,” read the post. “This deep dive examines five core areas of school culture: academic life, administration and governance, communality, ‘the whole child,’ and organizational identity.”
The survey will collect necessary information about the school and how the community sees the school.
According to the announcement, all responses are confidential and school personnel will not have access to individual survey responses.
Students and parents were also given the opportunity to opt-out by Feb. 2.