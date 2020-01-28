POLK COUNTY – Winter Haven High School math teacher Dr. Vincent M. Miller II was named the 2020 Polk County Teacher of the Year at a Polk County Public Schools awards ceremony held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Jan. 23.
Kay Llewellyn, a principal’s secretary at Dixieland Elementary in Lakeland, is the district’s 2020 School-Related Employee of the Year.
Miller and Llewellyn were chosen from more than 200 candidates, nominated by individual schools throughout PCPS.
Both winners will move on to compete for state recognition. Each year, the Florida Department of Education names its Florida Teacher of the Year, as well as the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year.
Miller founded “Filling The Lane,” a mentoring program that uses basketball to connect with youth and encourages them to stay in school and achieve their goals.
A profile of Miller released by Polk County Public Schools stated “Dr. Miller is known for building positive relationships with students, their parents, and the community. … In the classroom, Dr. Miller designs his lessons around hands-on, real-life situations demonstrating how math is an integral part of everyone’s life.”
“As our students evolve, our teaching needs to evolve,” Miller said in a statement.
Other Teacher of the Year finalists who work on the east side of Polk County include Bartow High English teacher Lindsey Hanger, Dundee Ridge Middle Academy science teacher Katie Heter and Frostproof Elementary reading coach Jennifer Fugate.
Finalists for the School-Related Employee of the Year recognition on the east side of the county include Bethune Academy media paraeducator Kirsten Akers, James E. Stephens Elementary school safety guardian Jose Flores, Fred G. Garner Elementary ESE paraeducator Helen Mack and John Snively Elementary paraeducator Deanna Baker-Bailey.