LAKELAND — Winter Haven High School’s Class of 2020 waited about a month longer than normally would have been the case for its graduation — so what was another hour and 20 minutes?
The Blue Devils graduated at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Friday, June 19, after a lightning warning delayed the start of the ceremony from the scheduled 4 p.m. to about 5:20 p.m.
Delay or no, there were smiles and cheering families aplenty as Winter Haven High’s outgoing seniors had their names called at Tiger Town.
Polk County Public Schools moved its graduation ceremonies to the stadium to enable events that met with local, state and federal guidelines in light of the pandemic.
As such, the joyous occasion had plenty of indicators reflecting the unique circumstances around it and our pandemic-centric lives, including face masks worn by grads and attendees and families in the stands spread apart to meet guidelines.