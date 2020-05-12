WINTER HAVEN — For students at Winter Haven High, plenty has changed since the beginning of the pandemic, just as it has for students across the country.
One thing that has not changed, though, is that Blue Devil students are still being kept in the loop and entertained by BDTV — short for Blue Devil Television.
The school’s award-winning, student-produced television program has continued production since distance learning began, producing fewer episodes per week but still giving the campus community the brand of content it has come to know and love.
“When this whole pandemic thing came about, everybody was really stressed,” recalled Pam Mizelle, the instructor for the program at WHHS since 2000. “The one thing that I could control was the fact that we could actually do a show. We couldn’t do it everyday, so we decided to do it twice a week.”
Producing remotely meant new challenges, but many of the students involved with the program welcomed it.
“I thought it was really cool that we were able to film and edit again,” said Lauren Campbell, a senior producer for BDTV who also has a part-time job at a local shaved ice shop. “I was still working during this time, so it was good having this outlet of creativity to take my mind off of it.”
Of course, this meant Mizelle had to identify which students already had computers at home capable of running the necessary software and then distributing devices to students who did not. Students came to campus on a one-by-one basis to stay, within social distancing guidelines, and retrieved what was needed. Cell phone cameras, with their continually improving capabilities, have also been helpful.
BDTV episodes since distance learning began have featured the same student anchors and participants, just in shorter segments — down to 20 or 30 seconds from the typical 90 seconds, according to Mizelle — and a variety of backdrops including dining rooms, patios and more.
The team utilizes Google Drive to upload content and posts its work to its YouTube channel.
The nuts and bolts of production has become a bit more centralized, with Mizelle and student editor Kara Scarborough shouldering much of the technical aspect that was more widely dispersed when students were on campus, but even as some roles have changed there is still the welcome opportunity for BDTV students to collaborate and communicate with their peers.
“It gave us something to do while at home, because we all became super bored,” says Alexa Martin, a senior producer. “It’s been great to see how creative we could get with the stuff.”
For seniors such as Martin and Campbell, participating in the program has been revelatory. Both intend to study majors within the field of media — at Florida State and UCF, respectively — and credit the program with seeding those ambitions.
“I’ve learned a ton especially about what I want to do in the future,” Martin said. “This class was kind of the turning point for me.”
Mizelle says the challenges of remote production have mostly been enthusiastic, but notes that the complications of the pandemic, distance learning and disruption has been varying.
“This time is crazy for all of them and it is affecting them all differently,” she said.
With that said, the adversity has also provided an opportunity for innovation and creativity. It is something that is not lost on the students, either.
“Going to work from home, it made me kind of proud that we’re able to keep going and not be discouraged by the circumstances,” Campbell said.
And while there is much that is out of their control right now, the program’s veteran instructor said the real-world problem-solving skills developed during this time will benefit all of the students down the road.
“I think they’ve all realized that even though the world right now is in a situation that we have never even imagined … they learned that they can survive and they can figure out how to make things work,” Mizelle said.
To check out some of the recent episodes produced by the student staff of BDTV, find their page on YouTube or follow Winter Haven High School on Facebook.
