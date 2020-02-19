The Jim Holm Horseshoe Open was hosted by the Highlands County Horseshoe Club and held in Sebring Feb. 12. Several members of the Winter Haven Horseshoe Club competed in the event and placed.
In Class D, Robert Yost finished in second place with a 3-2 record and a 39% ringer percentage. Richard Barrett finished in third place with an identical 3-2 record and a 37% ringer percentage.
In class E, Terry Sternberg finished 1st with a perfect 5-0 record and a 26% ringer percentage.
For more information about the Winter Haven Horseshoe Club, contact Robert Yost at robertyost1952@yahoo.com.