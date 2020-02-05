The Winter Haven Horseshoe Club will host a tournament this weekend at Rotary Park to honor one of its former members who died in 2018.
The club established the Les Stover Memorial Horseshoe Tournament to honor Les Stover, originally of Berrien Springs, Michigan, who died on Jan. 16, 2018, at the age of 85. Stover was a veteran of the United States Army, a farmer a longtime coach of Little League, Senior League and Connie Mack baseball teams. He became an avid member of the the Winter Haven Horseshoe Club before his death.
The tournament will be held on Friday, as well as possibly Saturday, depending on the number of entrants. Those seeking more information about the event should contact club president Bob Yost at robertyost1952@yahoo.com.
Members of the Winter Haven Horseshoe Club also competed this past weekend on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Florida State Team Championship in Flagler County.
Eleven six-person teams from across the state competed. First place went to Sebring, with 3639 total points. Second place went to Brevard, with 3588 points, and third place to Winter Haven ,with 3566 points. Representing the Winter Haven Horseshoe Club were Claudette Braswell, Larry Folkenroth, Richard Barrett, Robert Yost, Scott Phillips and Earl Harris.