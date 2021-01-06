Winter Haven Hospital Bostick Structural Heart doctors, nurses and staff recently accomplished their latest milestone – completing their first MitraClip procedure.
MitraClip is a procedure to fix a patient’s heart mitral valve.
During the procedure, doctors access the mitral valve with a thin tube (called a catheter) that is guided through a vein in the leg to reach the patient’s heart. A small implanted clip is attached to the mitral valve to help it close more completely. This helps to restore normal blood flow through the heart.
“This approach helps patients avoid open-heart procedures, meaning they can recover and resume their normal lives sooner,” Baycare Communications Coordinator Nafari Vanaski said. “Offering such services is a direct benefit of the expansion of our cardiac program, especially the addition of our hybrid cath lab.”