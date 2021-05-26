New owners may invest up to $500M in the property – subhead suggestion
A group of investors led by Phoenix-based Tratt Properties LLC purchased the Winter Haven intermodal industrial park for about $20 million on May 19.
Project Manager Andy Pressner said if the 930-acre property got fully built out, the new owners would have to invest around $500 million. By city ordinance, the new owners can build up to 8 million square feet of industrial development on the property.
Pressner said the new owners, who also own the Amazon warehouse in Lakeland and the Best Buy warehouse in Polk City, want to break ground soon on a new warehouse at the Winter Haven property by summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many Americans to start having more goods delivered. Pressner said the new owners believe that the Winter Haven property could become a delivery hub.
Pressner said the park expansion would not likely increase the amount of train traffic traveling through Winter Haven but did not elaborate. Some residents have already voiced concern to the Winter Haven City Commission about train traffic generated by the rail yard.
For years, the industrial park surrounding the CSX intermodal rail yard in between Bartow and Lake Wales near State Road 60 consisted of an empty warehouse and a whole lot of cow pasture and wetlands surrounding the rail yard.
In the years to come, the new owners will likely be paying more city property taxes than what got paid in the past and that new tax income can be used for public benefit.Signs of economic recovery are already in the works at the industrial park.
Coca Cola of Florida recently leased the warehouse on site that has sat empty for many years. A Coca Cola red stripe is already being painted on the warehouse.
Florida Can Manufacturing should be finished building a new aluminum can manufacturing plant on site by fall.
“By the end of the year there may be 500 new jobs,” Winter Haven Economic Development Council President Bruce Lyon said.
Cutline - Florida Can Manufacturing should be finished building a new aluminum can manufacturing plant near the CSX intermodal rail yard in Winter Haven by fall. Nearby land in the same industrial park recently sold for around $20 million. Photo by CB3