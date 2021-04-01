WINTER HAVEN — The Winter Haven High boys lacrosse team hosted and defeated the Lake Wales Highlanders Wednesday night, 13-5, in an east Polk showdown at Denison Stadium.
Blue Devils senior Zach Merashoff had five goals and two assists to lead the way for the home team. Zane King had 7 saves in goal.
Winter Haven improved to 4-7 on the season with the victory, while Lake Wales fell to 1-10.
The Blue Devils return to action April 1 at Lake Gibson, while the Highlanders will have a few days off before they travel to take on Lakeland Christian on April 5.
More information for both teams on MaxPreps.com.