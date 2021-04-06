It's been 11 years since the City of Winter Haven has opened a new fire station or expanded the staffing level of the Winter Haven Fire Department.
City Manager Mike Herr and Public Safety Director Charlie Bird suggested city leaders change that during the city’s annual city retreat, held April 1 and 2 at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
Currently, the city operates its main fire station downtown, a fire station on Lucerne Park Road and two temporary stations – one near Cypress Gardens Boulevard, near Hill Nissan, and another temp station near Lake Hartridge. The temporary station near Hill Nissan will be shut down once a new fire station near Lake Ashton opens in May.
Bird said investing in building a fourth permanent WHFD station near Lake Hartridge could reduce response times in the city from around seven minutes to under four minutes.
Building the fourth station near Lake Hartridge and hiring an additional 34 firefighters would cost approximately $11 million in upfront costs.
Herr proposed raising impact fees on developers to finance the proposal, saying no new taxes would be necessary to make the investment.