WINTER HAVEN – An anonymous area resident recently donated enough money to the Winter Haven Public Library that staff were able to open a new “Sensory Room” in the children's department.
The room is intended for children on the Autism spectrum and includes things such as a “Bubble Tube” and an Infinity Wall, Tactile Panels, Fidget Toys, LED lights, a sound interactive panel, fiber optic glow strands, a vibro acoustic bench, a weighted lap pad, body socks, Aromatherapy Sniffy and music and videos.
Children can customize their experience by choosing which sensory experiences they wish to use.
“What makes (the room) unique is that the room can be set to a calming and serene atmosphere for children who are experiencing sensory overload, or it can be easily turned into a colorful and active play area if the child needs more sensory stimulation,” City Librarian Jane Martin explained.
The room is primarily available by 30-minute appointments, generally during library business hours. As many as five people can be in the room at one time.
The Friends of the Winter Haven Library hosted an open house Feb. 27 to showcase the remodeled Children’s Room, which included other upgrades, and the new Sensory Room.
Those who would like to schedule an appointment for the Sensory Room are encouraged to call (863) 291-5880, or they may reserve online at http://whpl.libcal.com/reserve/SensoryRoom.