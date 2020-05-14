WINTER HAVEN — Winter Haven Firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a call received regarding a two-story structure on Avenue A NE that was on fire.
The structure at 540 Avenue A NE, near Lake Elbert and Rotary Park in Winter Haven, had been converted into individual apartments. According to Jamie Brown, the public information officer for the Winter Haven Police Department, there were no injuries to the residents or firefighters. One dog needed oxygen after suffering minor smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross has responded to assist the displaced residents with accommodations.
According to the report issued by Brown, it appears the efforts of one resident of the building likely saved lives.
After the fire had begun, Christopher Klimczak, Sr. started to smell smoke and, upon searching, located a room where a mattress was on fire. The tenant in that specific room was away at work.
Klimczak told officials that he attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire continued to spread. He then went to other tenants, making them aware of the fire, and told them all to seek safety immediately.
Klimczak also assisted in rescuing a dog with her puppies. A total of 14 adults and children live in the multi-unit building.
When Winter Haven Firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy black smoke and flames coming from the upstairs of the building. The power lines were still live at the time.
“Approximately 45 minutes later, firefighters had the flames under control and continued to monitor the structure for any hot spots,” Brown said in a statement. “All residents were able to exit safely including a dog and puppies. The mother dog had minor smoke inhalation and is expected to fully recover.”
Investigators determined the fire was accidental, appearing to have started in a power strip that was plugged in.