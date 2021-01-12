City staff are seeking to amend the Winter Haven Code of Ordinances to allow certain types of chicken coops within city limits.
Currently, chickens are only allowed within city limits on land that is zoned agricultural.
The proposed change to city code would allow for hens — but not roosters — to be raised in chicken coops that are no larger than six feet in height. Residents could raise one hen per 500 square feet of parcel/lot area in a chicken coop on their property.
The proposal passed at the planning commission level Jan. 5. A first reading will occur at the city commission meeting on Feb. 8. The second reading and final hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.