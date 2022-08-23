Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates on Aug. 17 asked if the city ordinance on panhandling should be updated.
“The homeless issue, the panhandling issue is getting worse,” Yates said. “Some of these individuals are starting to get a little aggressive out there.”
Yates said a homeless person “attacked” an area resident at a store recently and that homeless people asking for money on road medians appeared unsafe.
City Attorney John Murphy said he and Public Safety Director Charlie Bird had recently discussed this subject and that options could be presented to the City Commission in the near future.
On Aug. 2, the Lake Wales City Commission members instructed city staff to start enforcing their panhandling ordinance that disallows begging for money in an aggressive manner.
According to Lake Wales Ordinance 2020-31, panhandlers are defined as people who demand money, gifts or donations that warrant reasonable concern for safety such as by touching, by impeding movement or by intimidation.
Aggressive panhandling in Lake Wales is further defined as repeatedly soliciting despite refusals, following pedestrians, using profane language which disrupts peace.
“Panhandling does not include passively standing or sitting with a sign or other indication that one is seeking donations at a location not prohibited by this section and not in a manner prohibited by this section,” according to the ordinance.
Several years ago, the United States Supreme Court ruled that panhandling is free speech.
Offenders of panhandling in Lake Wales can be penalized up to $500, or be jailed for up to 60 days, or both.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler said he read about panhandling in Lake Wales in the paper and feared that homeless people in there may start migrating to Winter Haven.
Yates appeared to agree, saying Winter Haven needed to be proactive.
“It just doesn't take much for things to escalate,” Yates said.