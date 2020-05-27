Pictured is the Florida Citrus Building, from around the early 1950s.
The building was radically remodeled to its current modern exterior in the 1990s. Sometimes mistakenly called “Nora Mayo Hall,” the hall is actually a large venue inside the building that is surrounded by offices. It is now leased to the City of Winter Haven.
Nora Mayo was the wife of Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nathan Mayo, who helped secure funding for the building. Among its original purposes was to function as a venue for many special events of the Florida Citrus Exposition, and later the Citrus Showcase. Those large agricultural expositions ended in 2008.
The Museum of Winter Haven History is currently closed due to COVID-19 concerns.