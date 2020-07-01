Community History Winter Haven Moment in Time: 07-01-20 By BOB GERNERT JR. | Contributor Jul 1, 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pictured is the H.A. Trueman Citrus packing plant, located on U.S. 17/6th Street at Avenue K, SW, circa the 1920s. The Museum of Winter Haven History is currently closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Calendar of Events Browse Today's events Submit