This photo takes a look at the 1957 Florida Citrus Exposition.
The fairgrounds were just north of downtown, centered on Third Street, NW. The grove in the lower left is where Winter Haven City Hall is located today. The four buildings to the north of the grove were the exhibit halls where large fresh fruit displays were presented. That site is now Trailhead Park. The midway occupied Third Street. The building centered on the right is the Florida Citrus Building, where Nora Mayo Hall is located. Formal festivities were held there. Lake Silver is in the upper right.
The festival moved to Cypress Gardens Boulevard in 1964, upon completion of the Orange Dome.
The Museum of Winter Haven History is currently closed due to COVID-19 concerns.