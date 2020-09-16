You are looking north on Fifth Street, NW in downtown Winter Haven. Central Park is out of view on your right. The building at the far end of the street is thought to be Mrs. Crook’s Boarding House.
On the left, the structure in the foreground is the S. H. Woods Pharmacy, where many of the early postcards of Winter Haven were sold.
Photo was taken circa 1915. At the time, this was known as West Park Street.
The Museum of Winter Haven History will reopen Saturday, October 3, at 9 a.m.
Tours will be by appointment. Masks and social distancing will be required. Contact bobgernert@gmail.com for information.