You are standing on Fourth Street, SW (then known as East Park Street), looking north across Central Avenue.
This is a winter photo, as the Chinaberry tree on the left is without leaves. The three-story building on the right in the foreground is today the location of Wachula State Bank. The building was damaged in the 1940s and the third floor removed.
The Baker Building (with arched windows) is adjacent to the bank building and the very next building became the site of the first Publix Food Store in 1930. The city’s system of quadrants (NW, SW, NE, SE) and alphabetical East/West avenues and numerical North/South streets was established in 1927 (Central and several other exceptions notwithstanding). This photo was taken circa 1920.
The Museum of Winter Haven History will reopen Saturday, October 3, at 9 a.m.
Tours will be by appointment. Masks and social distancing will be required. Contact bobgernert@gmail.com for information.