Pictured is the Winter Haven Chamber Commerce’s 1929 membership drive. Members are pictured at the intersection of Sixth Street and Avenue B, NW.
A close look at the center of the photo pictures a young George Jenkins (in a light suit, standing) the year before he founded Publix Supermarket. He was managing the local Piggly Wiggly store at the time.
