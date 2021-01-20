Illustrated is the Realty Commerce Building, as designed to be built during the land boom of the 1920s.
As designed, it was to house realty and chamber of commerce offices. The building construction started, but was not completed before the boom went bust.
Called the “skeleton building” during the 1930s and 1940s, it was later shortened to two stories and converted to the offices of Sharit, Bunn and Chilton, PA.
