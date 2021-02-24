We last shared a photo of the first Publix store that George Jenkins designed and built from the ground up. That building is still located on Central Avenue at Second Street NW.
Pictured is the interior of the store as it was ready for opening day. The era of small, dark grocery stores was coming to an end. Note the multiple checkout lanes and shopping carts — new innovations in the industry at the time.
You also see the mass quantities of product, bright interior and the glass block windows on the upper wall. This was Jenkin’s dream store and he felt at the time there would never be a finer establishment.
Opening in 1940 it would be five years before Publix began to expand its market beyond Winter Haven.
—
Bob Gernert Jr. is a local historian and the founder of the Museum of Winter Haven History. Keep up with the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/WinterHavenHistory.