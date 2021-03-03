This week, we take another look at the first Publix Supermarket when it opened on Central Avenue in 1940.
This view of the store includes the bakery (on the far wall) and frozen food cases, at left — a new innovation for grocery stores.
George Jenkins also routed the water pipe for the drinking fountain through the cooler, ensuring shoppers would get chilled water.
