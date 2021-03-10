This week, we take one final look at the first Publix Supermarket that opened on Central Avenue in 1940.
Here you see the produce department. George Jenkins treated his suppliers with as much respect as he did his customers. During the Great Depression and during WWII he was able to get adequate quantities of many products due to the relationships he had carefully nurtured. This store replaced his Publix Food Store on Fourth St. NW. It would serve Winter Haven until he built and opened Northgate Shopping Center in 1957.
Bob Gernert Jr. is a local historian and the founder of the Museum of Winter Haven History. Keep up with the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/WinterHavenHistory.