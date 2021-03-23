Continuing our grocery nostalgia from past weeks, we share this photo of the A & P Food Store, located on Fifth Street NW at Central Avenue, circa the 1920s.
The building and its unique corner entrance design is still there today.
The A & P grocery eventually moved to Avenue B NW at Second Street.
The building is now the Heartland Church.
—
Bob Gernert Jr. is a local historian and the founder of the Museum of Winter Haven History. Keep up with the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/WinterHavenHistory.