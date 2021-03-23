Winter Haven History photo 032421

This is a photo of the A & P Food Store, located on Fifth Street NW at Central Avenue, circa the 1920s.

 Winter Haven Museum of History photo

Continuing our grocery nostalgia from past weeks, we share this photo of the A & P Food Store, located on Fifth Street NW at Central Avenue, circa the 1920s.

The building and its unique corner entrance design is still there today.

The A & P grocery eventually moved to Avenue B NW at Second Street.

The building is now the Heartland Church.

Bob Gernert Jr. is a local historian and the founder of the Museum of Winter Haven History. Keep up with the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/WinterHavenHistory.