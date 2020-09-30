Pictured is the E. U. Denison home, which faced north on Avenue C, SE.
The family eventually donated property for use as a sporting venue, first as the City Ball Park and today as Denison Field — home of the Winter Haven High School Blue Devils.
The middle school adjacent to Denison Field stands on the site of the 1926 Winter Haven High School. When the high school moved to its present site in the mid 50s, the former location became a junior high and was named in honor of the Denison gift.
The Museum of Winter Haven History will reopen Saturday, October 3, at 9 a.m.
Tours will be by appointment. Masks and social distancing will be required. Contact bobgernert@gmail.com for information.