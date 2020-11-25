Pictured is the Exchange Packing House, which once sat downtown on the site of the present day Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce. The railroad tracks running through the photo would run directly through the Chamber’s breezeway today, so the large building was slightly east of the chamber building.
This photo was taken circa 1915.
