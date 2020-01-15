It wasn’t all that long ago that January meant a huge celebration of citrus was just around the corner. Between 1924 and 2008, the celebration was known variously as the Orange Festival, Citrus Exposition and, finally, as the Citrus Showcase.
This photo of the 1948 Citrus Exposition entrance gives a good idea of just how popular opening day could be. The photo is looking north/northwest on Third Street NW. Where you see the orange trees on the left, today you would find Winter Haven City Hall.
Visit the Museum of Winter Haven History on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon at 660 Pope Avenue, at Lake Howard Drive. The museum is free and open to the public.