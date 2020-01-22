Winter Haven’s first formal school house is pictured here, with both students and teacher (circa 1910).
This building once stood on the site of Winter Haven’s current downtown post office. When a brick K-12 facility was built in 1915, this building was moved across First Street and became a hotel called the White Elephant — later named The Seminole.
Visit the Museum of Winter Haven History on Saturdays, between 9 a.m. and noon, at 660 Pope Avenue, at Lake Howard Drive. The museum is free and open to the public.