The year was 1957 and the popular television show “I’ve Got a Secret” and host Garry Moore headlined the Citrus Exposition. Pictured above, on the then roofless Lake Silver Amphitheatre, from left are: Durwood Kirby, Marion Lorne, Peter Lawford, Diana Dors, Garry Moore, Alan King, (newly discovered) Carol Burnett, Alan King (not identified) and Governor Farris Bryant.
Visit the Museum of Winter Haven History on Saturdays, between 9 a.m. and noon, at 660 Pope Avenue, at Lake Howard Drive. The museum is free and open to the public. Walking tours are available on Saturdays at 10 a.m.