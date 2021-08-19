A Winter Haven motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday after a car entered his path.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 38-year-old woman from Lake Wales was driving a sedan-type vehicle southbound on 1st Terrace NW, approaching Avenue D. NW at about 7:05 p.m.
At the intersection, the woman failed to stop and entered the path of the 56-year-old male victim riding the motorcycle, the report stated.
The motorcycle then hit the left side of the vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.