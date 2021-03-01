Mancini first at-bat

Trey Mancini, a Winter Haven native who is cancer-free after being diagnosed last spring with Stage 3 colon cancer, acknowledges the crowd while receiving a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat back on Feb. 28.

 Photo by Josh Lavalee / Pittsburgh Pirates

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Winter Haven native Trey Mancini received a standing ovation during his first live at-bat after missing the 2020 season while recovering from Stage 3 colon cancer.

When the Baltimore Orioles' first baseman came up in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he drew a nice round of applause as he approached the batter's box and waved to the crowd.

And, after the salute, Mancini singled to center in his first at-bat.

"It was amazing," Mancini told reporters afterward. "I almost teared up a little bit, I'm not going to lie. … It was a really, really cool moment and one of the favorite moments of my baseball career.”

Mancini had a breakout season in 2019, belting 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. His 2020 outlook seemed optimal, but then came the colon cancer diagnoses during spring training.

Mancini, who was a standout in high school for Winter Haven High and played collegiately for Notre Dame, turns 29 on March 18.

Mancini’s journey was the subject of a lengthy profile published by The Athletic (theathletic.com) yesterday, with the headline “Baseball, cancer, recovery: Trey Mancini — and those closest to him — tell his story of struggle and strength.”