On Sunday, Feb. 28, Winter Haven native Trey Mancini received a standing ovation during his first live at-bat after missing the 2020 season while recovering from Stage 3 colon cancer.
When the Baltimore Orioles' first baseman came up in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he drew a nice round of applause as he approached the batter's box and waved to the crowd.
.@TreyMancini got a hit in his first at bat back from colon cancer. You love to see it. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/An6pmDhMtW— MLB (@MLB) February 28, 2021
And, after the salute, Mancini singled to center in his first at-bat.
"It was amazing," Mancini told reporters afterward. "I almost teared up a little bit, I'm not going to lie. … It was a really, really cool moment and one of the favorite moments of my baseball career.”
Mancini had a breakout season in 2019, belting 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. His 2020 outlook seemed optimal, but then came the colon cancer diagnoses during spring training.
Mancini, who was a standout in high school for Winter Haven High and played collegiately for Notre Dame, turns 29 on March 18.
Mancini’s journey was the subject of a lengthy profile published by The Athletic (theathletic.com) yesterday, with the headline “Baseball, cancer, recovery: Trey Mancini — and those closest to him — tell his story of struggle and strength.”