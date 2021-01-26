Tori Moore, an Emergency Department nurse at Winter Haven Hospital, never thought her singing abilities would land her in Times Square.
But that’s where the DAISY Foundation Award-winning nurse is now prominently displayed, as part of the DAISY Foundation’s campaign to thank nurses for their sacrifices during a pandemic.
Tori received a DAISY Award in 2020 for her care of an elderly patient with Alzheimer’s disease who'd had a stroke. To calm the patient, Tori spent two hours singing Frank Sinatra songs to her.
“It’s just a huge honor to represent Winter Haven Hospital and BayCare in this way,” Moore said.
To read more about her story, visit https://bddy.me/3o5qGi1.