BayCare Nurse Times Square

Tori Moore, an Emergency Department nurse at Winter Haven Hospital, is now currently being recognized in Times Square in New York City as part of the DAISY Foundation’s campaign to thank nurses for their sacrifices during a pandemic.

 Photo courtesy of BayCare

Tori Moore, an Emergency Department nurse at Winter Haven Hospital, never thought her singing abilities would land her in Times Square.

But that’s where the DAISY Foundation Award-winning nurse is now prominently displayed, as part of the DAISY Foundation’s campaign to thank nurses for their sacrifices during a pandemic.

Tori received a DAISY Award in 2020 for her care of an elderly patient with Alzheimer’s disease who'd had a stroke. To calm the patient, Tori spent two hours singing Frank Sinatra songs to her.

“It’s just a huge honor to represent Winter Haven Hospital and BayCare in this way,” Moore said.

To read more about her story, visit https://bddy.me/3o5qGi1.