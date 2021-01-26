Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler lobbied for state funding for five city projects during the Polk County Legislative Delegation meeting at Polk State College on Jan. 19.
“We have a really sick lake in the North Chain named Lake Conine,” Dantzler told those assembled.
The City of Winter Haven and the Southwest Florida Water Management District have already invested around a million dollars to try and restore wetlands on the southern shore.
For years, stormwater from Lucerne Park Road polluted the lake. Wetlands have the potential to clean stormwater runoff before the water reaches the Chain of Lakes.
City leaders would like to invest around $2 million more to add around five miles of bike trails, a fishing pier and other park amenities.
City and state leaders may also soon be teaming up to remove some septic tanks in Winter Haven.
Currently, around 75,000 customers purchase water from the City of Winter Haven. Of those, around 10,500 customers use septic tanks. City staff are asking for $1 million dollars to expand the sewage system around some of the smaller lakes in the city.
“The Septic to Sewer project was tied for number one on the Polk Regional Water Cooperative Heartland Headwaters funding request,” Gary Hubbard, Winter Haven’s Utility Services Department Director, said.
The Heartland Headwaters Protection Act passed in 2017. The law was passed, in part, to help protect the Green Swamp, which is head water to multiple rivers in Polk County.