What used to be an old garage in downtown Winter Haven, has now been transformed into a corner market with healthy quick bites and a laid-back vibe. SoCe Market opened Jan. 31 on Avenue C SW and is already seeing regulars who live and work nearby.
“Our focus is quality, fast and healthy alternatives,” said Co-Owner James Karelas, adding that the concept is similar to the idea of a Bodega you might see in New York City. “We’ve had a great response and lots of neighborly love. Everyone is so supportive.”
As you enter the market, the aroma of warm Vegan soup and fresh sandwiches fill the air. Along the wall is a cooler with homemade grab-and-go pasta salads, hummus, Tzatziki, pita bread, chickpea salads, caprese salads and Italian garden salads. You can grab a variety of drinks you might find at a convenience store, along with chips or fruit.
At the counter there is a set menu along with muffins and cookies. Deli sandwiches and wraps include roast beef and horseradish, chicken Caesar wrap, chickpea salad wrap, SoCe club, caprese salad wrap, ham and cheese and garden club. There are also hot-pressed sandwiches: chicken cordon bleu, Italian muffuletta, sweet and spicy pork, chimichurri beef, beef and onion, SoCe Cuban and pesto chicken with roasted veggies. “Our Cuban has amazing pork,” he said. “Everyone raves about it.”
Karelas, who currently lives in Kissimmee, continues to work on the menu and he also wants to fill the front counter with fresh-baked pastries. The next phase will be adding grab and go breakfast items and then coffee, tea, beer, and wine.
“There aren’t (many) places to hang if you aren’t a drinker,” he explained. “This is a cool place to chill.
“There is a school nearby (so people are coming and going) and new apartments are around the corner,” he said. “There are restaurants, a dog park is coming and there will be more foot traffic.”
His business partner, Jackleen Walston, owns Adler’s burger joint, nearby. They’ve been planning the market for a year, and they are delighted the doors are finally open. “It’s rare to partner with someone who has the same vision,” Karelas said. “We aren’t just in it for the money. We want to be part of the community.” He would like to have live music in the future and invite local artists to display their work. “This is a great location,” he said. “We are getting in at the perfect time.”
SoCe is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day and is located at 380 Avenue C SW in Winter Haven.