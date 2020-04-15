POLK COUNTY - Several hours before a Winter Haven City Commission Agenda Review meeting April 8, the City of Winter Haven Technology Services Department staff filmed and broadcasted a trial meeting on social media.
The trial meeting went relatively well and elected officials were able to conduct business from the safety of their homes.
Joining other local governing bodies across the state, city staff in Winter Haven are now moving toward moving other city meetings online. Residents can email public comments for the record or call 863-292-8005 and leave a voicemail.
In Lake Wales that same night, the Lake Wales City Commission also held its first meeting as a web conference, with commissioners and city staff participating from their homes.
Lake Wales City Commission members Al Goldstein, Terrye Howell and Robin Gibson each expressed some frustration with using the digital platform. Gibson and Goldstein both favored doing meetings at city hall and not letting others in the room for the meeting. Neither stated how the public would comment under that scenario.
There were some audio issues for the general public following along during the meeting. Howell and Mayor Eugene Fultz both said the problems could have been user related and wanted to give city staff time to resolve the issues.
On Monday, April 13, two Winter Haven residents used a web conferencing program called Zoom to make public comment on the record.
A Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency meeting was scheduled for April 14.
In Bartow, city commission meetings on April 6 and April 20 were canceled. City Manager George Long said he is preparing his staff to help the Bartow City Commission conduct its May 4 meeting as a web conference.
Details on where the virtual meetings will be published, or how the public will have an opportunity to provide public comment, have not been officially announced for Bartow as of yet.