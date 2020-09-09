WINTER HAVEN — On Sept. 1, the Winter Haven Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Winter Haven City Commission approve two new apartment complexes in Winter Haven as well as a residential subdivision that will border Hope Equine Rescue — a local sanctuary for rescued horses.
Six/Ten LLC CEO Bud Strang told commissioners that his staff is helping a developer to build a $25 million, 120-unit apartment complex near the corner of First Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — roughly between The Salvation Army emergency services building and the AutoZone, located at the corner.
If built as proposed, the complex would feature five three-story apartment buildings. The developer said that these apartments could be subsidized for the working poor, but made it clear these would not be Section 8 apartments. Generally speaking, those in Section 8 housing pay very little, if any, rent. For those who earn a moderate salary, there are subsidies that keep rent under market rate.
Close to where Winter Haven Fire Station 3 is being built near Lake Ashton, the Lennar Corporation is proposing an apartment complex to be built with 210 units. If built as proposed, there would be six four-story apartment buildings and one three-story building on 66 acres.
Several residents spoke in opposition to the proposal, citing heavy traffic on Thompson Nursery Road.
The Planning Commission also recommended that the city commission approve a new single-family housing subdivision adjacent to Hope Equine Rescue.
The owner of the sanctuary for rescued horses requested that the developer include a fence, so that the rural appearance of the sanctuary could be preserved. The developer agreed to install a fence.