The Eighth Annual Winter Haven Police Department 5K run to benefit Special Olympics Florida will take place early Saturday morning.
A one-mile walk option is available for those who want to support Special Olympics Florida without breaking a sweat.
There is still time to register. Online registration through Active.com ends at noon on Thursday, March 11. You can also register at the police department from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday or between 4-7 p.m. at Winter Haven Library on Friday.
First responders nationwide have a long history of supporting the Special Olympics. Here in Winter Haven, Sgt. David Keigan has been the fundraising coordinator for almost 20 years, raising around $100,000 over the years.
Normally, participants start the race near the library and run around Lake Silver, with the finish line back at the library. However, to ensure social distancing, this year there will be rolling starts on two courses. Registered athletes can start the 5K race anytime between 7-8:15 a.m. Results can be seen online.
When you pick up your registration packet you will receive your shirt, your 5K medal, a race day pin, a raffle ticket and a race bib. One of the raffle prizes is a big screen television.
Masks will be required during packet pickup and anywhere around Virginia Miller Park but will not have to be worn during the race/walk. Participants are encouraged to park in the downtown parking garage. There will be no awards ceremony this year due to the pandemic.
If you have additional questions, email WHPD5K@gmail.com.