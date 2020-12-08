On Nov. 30, Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird announced that Winter Haven Police Department staff had earned dual accreditation again in 2020. Bird recognized WHPD Accreditation Manager Carla Neil and Deputy Chief David Brannan for their work in getting the agency recognized.
Accreditation is a voluntary process which provides a systematic and internal review and assessment of an agency’s policies and procedures, Bird stated on the department website.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) recognized the department for excellence in 2016 and again this past summer. The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) recognized the department in October.
This marks the sixth time in a row the department received this recognition, dating back to 2002.