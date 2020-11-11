WINTER HAVEN — On Nov. 6, Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird announced that Beloni Petit-Frere had been charged in the murders Leslee Umpleby and Timothy Anderson at the Rose Motel on Oct. 14.
During the investigation, State Attorney Brian Haas helped a Winter Haven Police Department detective to petition the court for an arrest warrant on Oct. 21.
According to court records, the suspect broke into multiple rooms at the Rose Motel in search of his ex-girlfriend, found her, and beat her at least two times before returning a third time to kill her and her new boyfriend.
Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Petit-Frere on the same day his warrant was issued. While in jail with no bond, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers concluded that DNA found at the scene of the double homicide matched the suspect's DNA on Nov. 5.
The suspect and Umpleby were, according to records, a homeless couple living together for around a year. Multiple incidents of domestic violence were documented in that time. Some time around August 2020, Umpleby met Anderson, a man living at the Rose Motel who was facing prison time for an unrelated domestic violence incident.
Umpleby filed a domestic violence injunction against Petit-Frere on Sept. 22. That case was dismissed by a judge on Oct. 6.
Umpleby visited Anderson at the Rose Motel on Oct. 9 and residents at the motel reportedly raised money for Umpleby to get a room for the night.
The following day the suspect started banging on doors and looking through windows at the motel in search of his ex-girlfriend. The suspect also forcibly broke into a housekeeper's room.
Later, the suspect found Umpleby and — on at least two nights — assaulted her at the motel.
Witnesses said after the second beating, Anderson reportedly confronted the suspect, saying he and Umpleby had started living together at the motel as a couple.
Four days later, Umpleby and Anderson were both dead.
Arraignment in the case was scheduled for Nov. 10.