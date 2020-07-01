WINTER HAVEN – On June 22, Winter Haven City Commissioner J.P. Powell initiated a discussion on whether it made sense to mandate residents wear face masks while in public to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Mayor Brad Dantzler, Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong, Commissioner Brian Yates and Powell all said they wear masks whenever they cannot guarantee social distancing.
Each also said it would be difficult to mandate their use in public.
Dantzler said that mandating that Winter Haven Police Department officers confront possibly contagious people who are not wearing masks could put those officers in harm's way.
Yates said he is hoping the data will convince more area residents to wear a facial mask voluntarily.
On June 27, Polk County Board of County Commissioners Chair Bill Braswell said 120 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, that 28 are in an Intensive Care Unit and that 17 people are on ventilators for COVID-19 symptoms in the county.
“Prior to this week we were averaging 80 (people) hospitalized and (three or four people) on ventilators,” Braswell said.
Polk County Health Department Director Dr. Joy Jackson recently said there has been a four-fold increase in positive COVID-19 test results over the past few weeks. Jackson said most of the new cases were from young residents.
County health leaders track how a resident became positive and Jackson said that Memorial Day parties and other get-togethers of family and friends have been identified as adding to the recent spike in cases.
“This is just not a result of more testing,” Jackson said. “We've got more community spread.”
There has not been an uptick in the death rate during the recent spike as of yet. Around 70 percent of the pandemic-related deaths in the county have been elderly residents, Braswell said.
The cities of Tampa and Orlando recently voted to mandate wearing masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Some people have already filed federal lawsuits against those cities in opposition.
Several elected officials and several municipal attorneys in Polk County used that reasoning to express opposition to such a mandate. They say it costs lots of money to fight litigation and agreed that such a mandate would place officers and deputies in harm's way.
“Every time one of them is exposed, they and all of the individuals they worked with are quarantined for 14 days,” Braswell said. “This could deplete our available officers very quickly — especially if it was done on purpose.”
Independent of government mandates, private businesses are legally allowed not to serve residents who do not have a mask on.