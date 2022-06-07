Tropical Storm Alex made the “leash cutting” and grand opening of Pocket Park a bit damp on June 4, but the kids and dogs who showed up didn't seem to mind the drizzle.
The $635,386 park includes dog parks for big and little dogs, a playground, restrooms, parking and a picnic pavilion.
Winter Haven Pocket Park is at Fire Station 3, at the corner of Thompson Nursery Road and Lake Ruby Drive. The dog park opened a few months ago but Whitehead Construction staff just recently completed work on the playground and other amenities.
Kudos to Lakker's Barkery staff for the Sweet Potato dog cookies. Rocky and Emily, two dogs who ate them, seemed to enjoy the treats..