WINTER HAVEN – While Winter Haven Regional Airport Manager Alex Vacha was deployed to Iraq, Interim Airport Director Ashley Udick was hard at work finalizing plans to get a new $1 million, 10-unit hangar building at the airport started.
Winter Haven Regional Airport is a popular place for retirees and snowbirds to park their personal planes. Vacha had been working on plans to build more hangar space for personally owned planes since at least 2018 and Udick picked up the baton when she assumed her interim role.
During an airport advisory committee meeting last December, airport staff indicated there are enough residents willing to sign an immediate lease to fill the hangars completely once the building is complete. There are also another 25 people on what was called a “secondary waiting list.”
The Federal Aviation Authority is paying 80 percent of the cost, with the City of Winter Haven paying the remaining costs. SEMCO Construction of Bartow recently won the contract to build the structure.
The Florida Department of Transportation helped fund 80 percent of the cost of replacing two old fuel trucks at the airport in late 2018. In December, Udick said city staff were working on the purchase order to acquire the new city assets.
At a Winter Haven City Commission meeting Jan. 27, Udick submitted Resolution 20-05, a resolution related to airport security. The Transportation Security Administration recently inspected security at the airport and shared some concerns.
Per the report, unauthorized people could get access to the airport fairly easily, people sometimes were not paying for services as rendered, long term parking concerns were documented and the chain link perimeter fencing was determined to be inadequate.
The upgrades would cost approximately $130,000, with FDOT paying 80 percent of the costs.