Dennis Adams, a resident of Winter Haven has retired as a transportation supervisor for the four Central Florida dealerships of the Mahalak Auto Group.
Adams joined the auto industry later in life. He retired after over 20 years in the military in 1992, after which he moved to Winter Haven and joined the team at Mahalak.
Mike Mahalak, president of The Mahalak Auto Group, said, “With his years of experience, we are sad to say goodbye to Dennis Adams. He was a devoted member of our transport service and support team.”
During his time at The Mahalak Auto Group, Adams was responsible for the transportation of all new and used vehicles for the group. Dennis Adams is planning to move to Missouri and enjoy his retirement fishing and hunting.
The four dealerships in the Mahalak Auto Group include Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Winter Haven, Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT, Lake Wales Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Alfa Romeo FIAT of Winter Haven.