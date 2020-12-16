Winter Haven High School girls basketball standout Trinity Hardy announced her commitment to further her education and basketball career at the United States Military Academy at West Point on November 21.
In a ceremony attended by family, friends and local military representatives Hardy donned Black-and-Gold as she celebrated her achievement.
“From the moment West Point was introduced to me, I knew that it was the perfect fit,” said Hardy. “My West Point experience will help me achieve my goals and push me to become a better person and a better leader. I’m beyond excited for the opportunity.”
Amidst a plethora of suitors, Hardy made the decision to attend West Point not just for basketball, but in pursuit of her ultimate dream of attending medical school to become a doctor. “I’m confident that the leadership skills and worth ethic I will acquire as a cadet at West Point will prepare me for the rigors of medical school,” she said.
After completing medical school and her residency, Hardy noted she couldn’t be more excited to use her new skills to serve her country.
“It will be an honor and a privilege to protect and defend the United States of America,” Hardy said.
The Army Women’s Basketball team has a long tradition of success under Head Coach Dave Magarity, the all-time winningest women’s basketball coach in West Point history. The program advanced to the NCAA Tournament in both 2014 and 2016 and made WNIT appearances in 2013 and 2015, as well.
Hardy is currently ranked 87th nationally in the class of 2021 and 19th at her position. Winter Haven’s girls basketball program has thrived during her tenure, winning a state championship in 2018 along with three district championships and making two trips to the Florida Final Four.